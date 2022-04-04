PHDCCI Jammu meets ICCC delegation

Srinagar: PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) Jammu chapter delegation, led by its Chair Rahul Sahai, met an Indo-Canada Chamber Of Commerce (ICCC) delegation headed by its President Ripudaman Singh Dhillon at Hotel Radisson Blu Jammu today.

In a statement, Rahul Sahai briefed the ICCC delegation about the robust Industrial development scheme in J&K and discussed core areas of investment opportunities in J&K and Canada.