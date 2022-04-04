PHDCCI Jammu meets ICCC delegation

Srinagar: PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) Jammu chapter delegation, led by its Chair Rahul Sahai, met an Indo-Canada Chamber Of Commerce (ICCC) delegation headed by its President Ripudaman Singh Dhillon at Hotel Radisson Blu Jammu today.
In a statement, Rahul Sahai briefed the ICCC delegation about the robust Industrial development scheme in J&K and discussed core areas of investment opportunities in J&K and Canada.
Sahai briefed the delegation about the working of PHDCCI Jammu and Kashmir chapters in policy advocacy, bridging gaps between government and entrepreneurs.”
India-Canada bilateral ties are underpinned by shared values of democracy, pluralism, expanding economic engagement, regular high-level interactions and long-standing people-to-people ties also bilateral ties with Canada have witnessed a strategically significant transformation during our Prime Minister’s visit to Canada from 14-16 April 2015,” Sahai said.
Ripudaman Singh Dhillon, President Indo Canada Chamber Of Commerce (ICCC) as per the statement appreciated the knowledge and work done by PHDCCI in J&K as well as at the National Level.
Dhillon said they are very much interested in the areas of Infrastructure, medical tourism, IT and Manufacturing.
“IT sector could be the most helpful sector of investment and job creation in J&K.”