PHDCCI J&K demands rollback of proposed power tariff hike

The PHDCCI J&K in a joint statement has demanded immediate rollback of the proposed power tariff hike in domestic, industrial, commercial, and agriculture categories.

Rahul Sahai said in a statement that the power tariff hike will be an unbearable burden on the common people. He further added that even after enhancing the tariff, PDCL would neither be able to meet the revenue deficit nor the net revenue requirement of (FY 2022-23)

Raina stated that this proposed power tariff hike would impact domestic as well as industrial and commercial consumers. "We, therefore, request the electricity regulatory Commission, to thoroughly examine the proposal of PDCL and spare the poor and middle-class domestic and Existing Industrial and Service sector consumers from this unnecessary power hike as all economic sectors and people are already saddled with uncertainty."