PHDCCI- J&K HOSTS WEBINAR J&K logistic ecosystem to undergo major reforms: Govt

Srinagar: Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce Ranjan Prakash Thakur said Friday that lot of work was happening in the logistic infrastructure development as major process reforms are underway in Jammu & Kashmir with deemed approval timelines under best single window clearance system of the country.

“Two inland container depot and Dry port are coming up each in Jammu and Srinagar,” said Ranjan Prakash in his address as Chief Guest in a webinar on ‘Integrated Development of Logistics In J&K’ organized by PHDCCI-J&K.

He said the entire logistic ecosystem of J&K is under major transformation with critical all weather train and road connectivity to boost trade and tourism.

Talking about the issues faced by warehousing and logistic hub Transport Nagar Jammu, he said that the department is well aware about it and will visit the area for future possibility of development of area as Logistic Hub of J&K.

Chair PHDCCI Jammu Rahul Sahai said there was a need for better roads and illumination systems; improvement of sanitation and overall improvement and development of Transport Nagar Jammu.