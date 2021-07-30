PHDCCI- J&K HOSTS WEBINAR J&K logistic ecosystem to undergo major reforms: Govt

Srinagar: Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce Ranjan Prakash Thakur said Friday that lot of work was happening in the logistic infrastructure development as major process reforms are underway in Jammu & Kashmir with deemed approval timelines under best single window clearance system of the country.
“Two inland container depot and Dry port are coming up each in Jammu and Srinagar,” said Ranjan Prakash in his address as Chief Guest in a webinar on ‘Integrated Development of Logistics In J&K’ organized by PHDCCI-J&K.
He said the entire logistic ecosystem of J&K is under major transformation with critical all weather train and road connectivity to boost trade and tourism.
Talking about the issues faced by warehousing and logistic hub Transport Nagar Jammu, he said that the department is well aware about it and will visit the area for future possibility of development of area as Logistic Hub of J&K.
Chair PHDCCI Jammu Rahul Sahai said there was a need for better roads and illumination systems; improvement of sanitation and overall improvement and development of Transport Nagar Jammu.
“Transport Nagar Jammu should be developed as Model Logistics hub of J&K with existing automotive spare and repair market and transport companies, which are presently operating in Transport Nagar,” he said.
Senior Vice President, PHDCCI in his presidential address suggested that in order to establish linkages with the government agencies, industry and academia, for developing a detailed action plan, the Logistic Committee of J&K government should enter into formal partnership with PHDCCI.
Co-Chair Logistics Committee, PHDCCI Vipin Vohra, said development of cold storage, ware houses, pack houses, sort houses and air freight stations and also reduction in transhipment cost are essential to develop the logistic sector of J&K.
Arun Gupta President Chamber of Commerce & Industry Jammu and Neeraj Anand National Vice President CAIT talked about sufferings of people of Transport Nagar.
Baldev Singh Raina, Chair PHDCCI Kashmir, and Mushtaq Ahamd Chaya Mentor PHDCCI Kashmir earlier, welcoming the speakers and participants, said that Covid-19 pandemic has impacted all businesses.
Raina mentioned that J&K is fast changing and very vibrant in terms of development of industry under landmark decisions and support by the administration at all fronts.
Chaya said that the Government has announced Industrial Scheme that is expected to speed up the revival of the all sectors.
Rakesh Wazir, Mentor PHDCCI praised the Principal Secretary for large scale reforms in Industrial Sector and thanks for unending support for tourism industry and ease in doing business. Sanjay Aggarwal, Co-Chair PHDCCI Jammu appreciated the Government to address the concerns related to logistics infrastructure and process barriers in time bound manner.
The event was attended by more than 200 industry stalwarts across the J&K and all penalist set forth various suggestions for overall development of logistic and Industrial Sector of J&K. PHDCCI’s session was sponsored by Attar Singh & Sons.
Kuldeep Gupta Co-Chair PHDCCI Jammu termed the discussions as very enlightening and fruitful and it was decided and agreed that a formal MoU will be signed by PHDCCI and Industries Department and Logistic Committee of J&K for Logistic development of J&K.
The virtual event was also attended by Chief Guest Pradeep Multani, Sr. Vice President, PHDCCI, Amarjit Kukreja, Managing Director Attar Singh & Sons, Neeraj Anand , National Vice President, CAIT, Manish Khandelwal, CEO BMRV Engineering Consultants, Vikram Mahajan, MD Astro India Automobile Pvt Ltd, Samar Dev Singh Charak, Secretary of Dogra Educational Trust.