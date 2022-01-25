PHDCCI J&K pitches for measures to reduce COVID-induced losses
Srinagar, Jan 25: Amid economic meltdown, the PHDCCI J&K chapter today held the first virtual interaction meet with the divisional administration of Jammu and Kashmir divisions, stakeholders to deliberate on strategies to reduce business losses being incurred by the business community due to COVID.
In a statement issued here, PHDCCI J&K stated that the virtual meet was attended by traders, civil society, Industry from both regions of J&K.
The meeting was attended by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Raghav Langer, Director Industries Mehmood Ahmad Shah, and other government officers.
PHDCCI Jammu Chair, Rahul Sahai said “we have tried our best to encompass all the sectors of trade and commerce for presenting their views that how the administration should move on in synchronization of stakeholders from different sectors.”
Rahul Sahai said that the disruption in business is visible amply from the lack of public spending.
“Work from home and online teaching is again back with a bang, though we are optimistic that Omicron is less damaging than the previous virus wave but the restrictions and consumer caution have definitely reduced economic activity in the past few weeks.”
“This is also a fact that we have to move forward with Covid 19 in place and we have to plan in such a manner so that our lives and our economy move simultaneously.” According to a statement, PHDCCI Kashmir Chair, Baldev Singh said that as we know the imposing of Covid-related restrictions are likely to impact economic activities. He further added that today we would like to hear from our Divisional Administrations what are the future program government and what kind of support the government needs from trade and industry during these tough times.
“We will also take this opportunity to congratulate the divisional administration for working day and night for the development of our districts. We have to be more responsible as we have to move with our livelihood and economic activities altogether,” he said.
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, in his address congratulated the PHDCCI for bringing all business communities of J&K in a Single Virtual Platform.
While interacting with stakeholders as per the statement, Pole said Omicron has impacted the economy adversely, as a lot of bookings have been canceled. Although the new variant of Omicron is spreading at a very fast speed, less hospitalization is required is a positive sign and presently we are passing through the initial stages of this Omicron Phase.
“Pole said the administration is preparing for peak wave which we are trying to drag towards the end of February through partial mild restrictions keeping in view the climatic winter conditions of Kashmir region and simultaneously we want to make economy run side by side,” the statement reads.
As per the statement, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Dr Raghav Langer said that it goes without saying that industry and commerce and all our partners remain the driver of the economy and no state no country can maintain, growth, GDP without giving the recognition to the industry and commerce and to the economic activity.
Raghav Langer further added that we are quite sensitized to the requirements to the issues like the early opening of restrictions on marriage functions, making it to 25% against the capacity of the halls and pending payments of hotels used as quarantine centers relaxation in night curfew timings when cases are stable,
Other notables from trade and industry who spoke are Mushtaq Ahmed Chaya, MC PHDCCI and Chairman JK Hoteliers Club, Kuldeep Gupta, Co-Chair PHDCCI Jammu, Vikrant Kuthiala MC PHDCCI, Sheikh Ashiq President KCCI, Sanjay Bansal, Chairman (FAIVM) Federation of All India Vyapar Mandal J&K Chapter, Jan Muhammad Kaul, PHDCCI-Kashmir Convenor General Trade & FMCG, Imran Anim, Cement Manufacturers Association J&K, Sanjeev Prabhakar from Banquet, Hotel, Bar & Restaurant Association of Jammu, RK Kokroo from Civil Society Jammu, Dr. Anita Sharma, Teachers association, Sajad Tariq-from District Rajouri, Tariq Secretary-General JK Hoteliers Club, Imran, President Industrial Association Khonmoh, Ovais Jamie Secretary-General, FCIK and Farooq Amin Secretary-General KCCI.