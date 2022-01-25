PHDCCI J&K pitches for measures to reduce COVID-induced losses

“Work from home and online teaching is again back with a bang, though we are optimistic that Omicron is less damaging than the previous virus wave but the restrictions and consumer caution have definitely reduced economic activity in the past few weeks.”

“This is also a fact that we have to move forward with Covid 19 in place and we have to plan in such a manner so that our lives and our economy move simultaneously.” According to a statement, PHDCCI Kashmir Chair, Baldev Singh said that as we know the imposing of Covid-related restrictions are likely to impact economic activities. He further added that today we would like to hear from our Divisional Administrations what are the future program government and what kind of support the government needs from trade and industry during these tough times.