PHDCCI Kashmir announces new team at EC meeting

Srinagar: PHDCCI-Kashmir in its first EC meeting held today at Amar Singh Club under the chairmanship of Vicky Shaw announced its new team under the 'Theme and Vision of Progress, Harmony & Development' with the pure aim and objective of upskilling, coaching and mentoring of Young entrepreneurs, start-ups in the industry.

As per the statement, the first EC meeting was attended by Mushtaq Chaya Patron PHDCCI Kashmir, Baldev Singh Raina, Former Chair PHDCCI Kashmir and Naveen Seth Assistant Secretary General PHDCCI with their august presence.

While structuring the team for PHDCCI-Kashmir, Vicky Shaw announced that Arshad Shawl of Alliance Advertising and Javaid Anim of ARCO Group will be the Co-Chairs for PHDCCI-Kashmir.