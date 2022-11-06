PHDCCI Kashmir announces new team at EC meeting

Srinagar: PHDCCI-Kashmir in its first EC meeting held today at Amar Singh Club under the chairmanship of Vicky Shaw announced its new team under the 'Theme and Vision of Progress, Harmony & Development' with the pure aim and objective of upskilling, coaching and mentoring of Young entrepreneurs, start-ups in the industry.
As per the statement, the first EC meeting was attended by Mushtaq Chaya Patron PHDCCI Kashmir, Baldev Singh Raina, Former Chair PHDCCI Kashmir and Naveen Seth Assistant Secretary General PHDCCI with their august presence.
While structuring the team for PHDCCI-Kashmir, Vicky Shaw announced that Arshad Shawl of Alliance Advertising and Javaid Anim of ARCO Group will be the Co-Chairs for PHDCCI-Kashmir.
"It was also proposed that Bilal Kawoosa will be General Convenor. The other Expert Committees that were framed Include Industrial Affairs & MSME (Manufacturing & Services) which will be headed as Convenor by Himayu Wani (General Trading Company), along with Bilal Bhat –Project Consultant and Retired JKAS Officer, Er Syed Pervaiz Qalander-Project Consultant and Muhammad Shafi Tramboo (TCI-Cements).
The Committee for General Trade -Direct & Indirect Taxes- will be headed by Jan Muhammad Kaul (National Agencies), Mushtaq Ahmad Mir (Wizkids Consultancy & Financial Services) and Rajwant Singh (New Valley Hardware’s). The Committee for Tourism, Hospitality, and Golf & Sports will be headed by Mushtaq Chaya along with Nasir Shah.
A committee for Handicraft, Wool and Textile- will be headed by Sajid Nazir Shah (Venoos Furniture) along with Showket Mirani (Mirani Shawls). The Committee for Agriculture-Horticulture and Allied Agriculture will be having a young vibrant team headed by Ubair Shah (e-Mandi), Nasir Rather (Mewa Nurseries), Fayaz Bhat (Barkat Agro farms), and Tahir Masood Wani (TMW Innovations Pvt Ltd). The Committee for Education-Skill Development & Health will be headed by Dr M Y Kawoosa (Kawoosa Chest Clinic). The Committee for Infrastructure-Housing--Automobiles will be headed by Syed Junaid Altaf (FIL Industries Ltd) along with Haleem Bhat (Shalimar Engineering Pvt Ltd), and Umar Mir (HK Cements).
According to the statement, besides that, the Forum for Young Bussiness Leaders & Start-Up will be led by Aqib Chaya (Hilltop Hotels), Adnan Shah (Fashion Fiesta), Faheem Qadri (K2 Axis Images Pvt Ltd) and Dr Tariq Bhat (JH Diagnostic & Polyclinic wellness).
While introducing the Forum for Women Entrepreneurs Mr Vicky Shaw emphasized that Women’s equal access to business leadership and entrepreneurship is essential both for women's empowerment and for their ability to affect economic policy, therefore we would like to have an Empowered Women Entrepreneurs Forum for which the nominations will be made soon.
It was also announced that the chamber will soon announce its Convenors from all Districts and Industrial estates.