PHDCCI Kashmir Chairman calls on MoS Corporate Affairs

Srinagar, Oct 28: PHDCCI Kashmir Chair AP Vicky Shaw met with Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Rao Inderjit Singh in a productive and meaningful one-on-one setting.
As per the statement, Vicky Shaw discussed various issues of Companies based in J&K and sought MoS intervention for Relaxation in time limits of filing annual E- forms for the year 2021-22, Extension in the time limit of various other E-forms under the companies act like form CHG-1, DIR-3KYC.
“It was discussed that in J&K we need to create an eco-system for good corporate culture for entrepreneurs, Startups and FPO and there is a need for ease of doing business in getting Investments and focus is required for building trust in the mind of any lender, saver, and investor that his or her money is safe and will produce returns which are justifiably theirs and not be taken away or stolen away by poor governance at the company level,” the statement reads.