PHDCCI Kashmir compliments administration for successful G20 meet

Vicky Shaw in a press statement said that this was a remarkable event that brought together an extraordinary gathering of people from different countries and backgrounds. "We offer our sincere congratulations to the J&K UT administration lead by Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha for the successful and exemplary execution of the G20 Working Group Meeting at Srinagar."

A statement said that PHDCCI would also like to commend the efforts of civil and police administrations for facilitating new benchmarks in the hospitality sector of J&K, thereby showcasing the UT's immense potential and diverse cultural heritage to the global audience. Such events not only mark a sense of pride for J&K UT but also serve as a testament to the government's visionary and innovative approach towards developing and promoting critical sectors like tourism and hospitality of J&K.