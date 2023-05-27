PHDCCI Kashmir compliments administration for successful G20 meet

Srinagar, May 27: PHDCCI Chair-Kashmir A P Vicky Shaw has congratulated the administration for the successful G-20 Tourism Working meeting at Srinagar.
Vicky Shaw in a press statement said that this was a remarkable event that brought together an extraordinary gathering of people from different countries and backgrounds. "We offer our sincere congratulations to the J&K UT administration lead by Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha for the successful and exemplary execution of the G20 Working Group Meeting at Srinagar."
A statement said that PHDCCI would also like to commend the efforts of civil and police administrations for facilitating new benchmarks in the hospitality sector of J&K, thereby showcasing the UT's immense potential and diverse cultural heritage to the global audience. Such events not only mark a sense of pride for J&K UT but also serve as a testament to the government's visionary and innovative approach towards developing and promoting critical sectors like tourism and hospitality of J&K.
"We also acknowledge the members of PHDCCI Kashmir and other trade and business fraternities for being present in events to make tourism a success through G20 and special thanks to print and electronic media for their great support," the statement said.