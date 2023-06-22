PHDCCI Kashmir delegation calls on Commissioner Secretary I&C

Srinagar, June 22: PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) Kashmir delegation, led by its Chairman A P Vicky Shaw and former Chair Baldev Singh Raina, today had an interactive meeting with Vikramjit Singh, Commissioner Secretary Industries and Commerce J&K, to discuss the pressing issues facing the industry.
A statement said that the delegation discussed the economic and startup development of J&K and welcomed the Commissioner Secretary, assuring him of their support.
"Following the meeting, the Commissioner Secretary agreed to have a detailed exclusive meeting with PHD Chamber Kashmir members. This comes as great news for the Chamber and its members, as it shows that the Secretary is committed to working closely with the industry to address challenges and promote growth."
The Chamber is grateful to the Secretary for his time and the patient hearing he provided during the meeting. They look forward to continued cooperation in developing J&K's industry and promoting economic growth. The delegation was joined by HimayuWani, Syed PervaizQalander, Bilal Kawoosa, Ubair Shah and IqbalFayaz Jan Deputy Director PHDCCI-J&K.