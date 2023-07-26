PHDCCI Kashmir delegation calls on CS; discuss economy related issues

The renewal of leases for Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonmarg was also brought to the attention of the Chief Secretary.

The statement said that attentively listening to the concerns raised by the Chamber, the Chief Secretary promptly provided directions on certain issues and offered guidance to address the challenges. The meeting also witnessed an in-depth discussion where the Chief Secretary emphasized the state’s commitment to digital transformation, the statement added.

He encouraged entrepreneurs to develop cutting-edge skills, enabling them to compete not only at the national level but on the international stage as well. Stressing on the significance of embracing innovation and cutting-edge technologies, he expressed that the time is ripe for entrepreneurs in J&K to stay ahead of the curve. The collective efforts and perseverance of all stakeholders, he believed, are key to propelling J&K towards the pinnacle of success, the statement said.