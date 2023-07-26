PHDCCI Kashmir delegation calls on CS; discuss economy related issues

Srinagar, July 26: A delegation of PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry Kashmir met Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta at the Civil Secretariat Srinagar to discuss business related issues.
A delegation was led by A P Vicky Shaw, the Chamber Chairman, and accompanied by Former Chair Baldev Singh, Co-Chair Javaid Anim, Himayu Wani, Sajad Ahmad Shah and Iqbal Fayaz Jan.
The PHDCCI Kashmir discussed a range of crucial issues impacting the business and industrial landscape in the region, a statement said.
During the meeting, the PHD Chamber Chair extended an invitation to the Chief Secretary for J&K’s 1st Cold Chain Expo and International Climate Summit organised by PHDCCI. The delegation also highlighted pressing concerns, including delayed payments to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), supply disruptions of Pet Coke to the cement industry, the need for Final Value-Added Tax (VAT) Amnesty, persistent delays in obtaining approval for land use alteration from SDA, pending cases of Change in Line of Activity after Provisional registration, Revival and Promotion of Kashmir Haat (Numaish Gah), and Revival of Existing and Sick Industrial Units.
Furthermore, the delegation requested the implementation of an order of procurement from Micro and Small Enterprises for a minimum of 20 per cent in each and every department of the J&K Government, hurdle-free and priority transportation for perishable items, and urged banks to exercise restraint in pressuring stressed account holders.
The renewal of leases for Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonmarg was also brought to the attention of the Chief Secretary.
The statement said that attentively listening to the concerns raised by the Chamber, the Chief Secretary promptly provided directions on certain issues and offered guidance to address the challenges. The meeting also witnessed an in-depth discussion where the Chief Secretary emphasized the state’s commitment to digital transformation, the statement added.
He encouraged entrepreneurs to develop cutting-edge skills, enabling them to compete not only at the national level but on the international stage as well. Stressing on the significance of embracing innovation and cutting-edge technologies, he expressed that the time is ripe for entrepreneurs in J&K to stay ahead of the curve. The collective efforts and perseverance of all stakeholders, he believed, are key to propelling J&K towards the pinnacle of success, the statement said.
