PHDCCI Kashmir delegation calls on Director Industries

During the meeting, PHDCCI Chair Vicky Shaw reiterated the PHDCCI mission. “We aim to have direct coordination with the government and act as the bridge between the new and existing entrants for ease of doing business in Jammu & Kashmir,” he added.

“Saloni gave a positive response to PHDCCI and said that she is more than willing to intervene with the PHDCCI in coordinating and ensuring the handholding of the new entrants in business and trade. She told the Chair to endorse the cases where there is a technical glitch in banking, DPR or if there is any other operational issue that needs to be brought to her notice immediately so that immediate and precise action will be taken. The delegation of PHDCCI was heard patiently by the Director Industries and resolution of the specifically identified issues will be addressed and resolved as assured by SaloniRai,” the statement reads.