PHDCCI Kashmir delegation calls on Director Industries

Srinagar, Mar 15: PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry-Kashmir (PHDCCI) held a detailed meeting with SaloniRai, Director of Industries and Commerce Kashmir where issues related to existing and new industrial affairs were discussed.
As per the statement, the meeting delegation which lasted for almost one hour was headed by Vicky Shaw Chair PHDCCI-Kashmir and was joined by PHDCCI-Kashmir Industrial Affairs & MSME Committee convener HimayuWani and Syed PervaizQalander along with Deputy Director PHDCCI-Kashmir.
The meeting witnessed discussion over the existing industries, upcoming industries, issues with lending institutions, land allotment and DPR-related issues and also the revisions to policies of Industries and Commerce, land availability for common infrastructure facilities and skill gap analysis for Industry that was suggested to be bridged through employee upskilling and reskilling.
During the meeting, PHDCCI Chair Vicky Shaw reiterated the PHDCCI mission. “We aim to have direct coordination with the government and act as the bridge between the new and existing entrants for ease of doing business in Jammu & Kashmir,” he added.
“Saloni gave a positive response to PHDCCI and said that she is more than willing to intervene with the PHDCCI in coordinating and ensuring the handholding of the new entrants in business and trade. She told the Chair to endorse the cases where there is a technical glitch in banking, DPR or if there is any other operational issue that needs to be brought to her notice immediately so that immediate and precise action will be taken. The delegation of PHDCCI was heard patiently by the Director Industries and resolution of the specifically identified issues will be addressed and resolved as assured by SaloniRai,” the statement reads.