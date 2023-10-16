PHDCCI Kashmir delegation holds meeting with Principal Commissioner Income Tax Deptt

A statement said that the meeting was also joined by Shakil Ahmad, Deputy Commissioner of Income-Tax Srinagar. The meeting, which took place at Aykar Bhawan Srinagar, witnessed a threadbare discussion on various pressing matters related to Income Tax. Notable attendees included the Convenor of the PHDCCI Kashmir Banking and Taxation Committee Mushtaq Ahmad Mir, as well as esteemed members Bilal Kawoosa, Er Bilal Bhat, Sajad Shah and Iqbal Fayaz Jan-Deputy Director.

During the meeting, the Chairman of PHDCCI expressed gratitude to Principal Commissioner Das for generously providing time to the PHDCCI, allowing for a comprehensive discussion. Principal Commissioner Das, in turn, attentively listened to the concerns and issues raised by the Chamber members.