PHDCCI Kashmir delegation holds meeting with Principal Commissioner Income Tax Deptt

Srinagar, Oct 16: The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industries delegation, led by its Chairman A P Vicky Shaw today had an interactive meeting with Amrapali Das, Principal Chief Commissioner Income Tax department of the North West Region.
A statement said that the meeting was also joined by Shakil Ahmad, Deputy Commissioner of Income-Tax Srinagar. The meeting, which took place at Aykar Bhawan Srinagar, witnessed a threadbare discussion on various pressing matters related to Income Tax. Notable attendees included the Convenor of the PHDCCI Kashmir Banking and Taxation Committee Mushtaq Ahmad Mir, as well as esteemed members Bilal Kawoosa, Er Bilal Bhat, Sajad Shah and Iqbal Fayaz Jan-Deputy Director.
During the meeting, the Chairman of PHDCCI expressed gratitude to Principal Commissioner Das for generously providing time to the PHDCCI, allowing for a comprehensive discussion. Principal Commissioner Das, in turn, attentively listened to the concerns and issues raised by the Chamber members.
The Chamber took the opportunity to highlight several critical matters, including the disposal of pending appeals by NFAC, early hearing and disposal of 264 Petitions: The Chamber requested an expedited hearing and disposal of 264 petitions filed in cases of high-pitched demands.
The Chamber extends its heartfelt appreciation to Principal Chief Commissioner Amrapali Das for her valuable time and patient hearing, which facilitated a thorough discussion on these critical matters.