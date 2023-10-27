PHDCCI Kashmir delegation meets DPIIT Additional Secy

A statement said that the PHDCCI delegation, led by Chairman AP Vicky Shaw, included members Syed Junaid Altaf Bukhari, Himayu Wani, Bilal Kawoosa, Sajad Shah, Shabir Abdullah, Mushtaq Ahmad Mir, and Iqbal Fayaz Jan, representing various industry verticals.

During the meeting, the PHD Chamber delegation raised pertinent issues concerning both the existing industry and the new industrial development scheme. The primary focus was on addressing procedural delays and challenges faced in the operational guidelines of the industrial development scheme. The delegation emphasized the urgent need for implementing ease of doing business measures, streamlining financial institutions’ cumbersome compliances, and providing marketing support to the existing industry.