PHDCCI Kashmir discusses business issues with DC Srinagar

Srinagar, Jan 12: PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industries delegation, led by its Co-Chair Himayu Wani, had a productive and interactive welcome meeting today with the newly posted Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohiudin.

A statement said that the delegation was joined by esteemed EC members Haleem Bhat, Bilal Kawoosa, Shabir Abdullah, S Ahmad Shah and Iqbal Fayaz Jan Deputy Director Kashmir.

During the meeting, the delegation expressed their commitment to providing unwavering support for policy advocacy and contributing valuable inputs towards the economic development of the Srinagar district.

The delegation discussed several prominent issues, including the establishment of a GI Mart, activities under the UNESCO tag for Srinagar city, and other enforcement and revenue-related matters.

As per the statement, the Deputy Commissioner Dr Bilal Mohiudin graciously listened to the concerns raised by the delegation and assured them that he would address these issues promptly. He emphasized his approachability and willingness to engage with the community for the redressal of their concerns.

The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industries delegation expressed their gratitude to Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bilal Mohiudin for his patient hearing and commitment to resolving the challenges faced by the community. They are confident that under his leadership, the Srinagar district will witness significant progress and development, the statement said.