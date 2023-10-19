PHDCCI Kashmir discusses business-related issues with Comm Secy I&C

Srinagar: PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashmir delegation, led by its Chair, A P Vicky Shaw today had a highly productive and engaging interactive session with Vikramjit Singh, Commissioner Secretary Industries and Commerce.

As per the statement, the session was organised by Khalid Jehangir Managing Director JKTPO, the event served as a platform for the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry to address several crucial issues and put forward their recommendations for the growth and development of the industries.

During the session, the PHDCCI delegation highlighted various key concerns, with a focus on enhancing trade and economic opportunities in the region.

The Chamber emphasised the need for the establishment of an International Trade Facilitation Center to boost exports and facilitate seamless trade operations. PHDCCI urged for the implementation of the MSME CDP Scheme, which would support the establishment of activity-specific clusters, fostering innovation and growth in the region, the statement said.