PHDCCI Kashmir discusses business-related issues with Div Com

"At the onset, the delegation put on record the commendable job done by the Divisional Commissioner as revenue secretary wherein the department achieved an exemplary milestone by the digitization of Land record and addressing the key issues of the revenue department and removing the technical flaws in Land Records and the modern programme of preserving land records to make them available to every landholder of J&K."

"Threadbare discussions were held on the issues projected by the PHDCCI related to the overall development of the Kashmir region and the welfare of the business community. The meeting which lasted for almost 2-hours discussed the issues related to the Srinagar Master plan, Land usage Charges that were requested as per circle rates, revoking the suspension order of private hospitals under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, early completion of the Smart City project, Public mobility during late night hours in all routes, 24X7 helpline number with the prompt response for tourists, online App based e-taxi Services, 30-Month validity of Chemical Safety Certificate for Private educational institutes, immediate action to control the dog population, establishment of GI & Rural Marts in districts and revival of Kashmir Haat with its old charm and attraction."