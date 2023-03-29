PHDCCI Kashmir discusses business-related issues with Div Com

Srinagar: PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry-Kashmir delegation met with Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, today to discuss a variety of concerns, including administrative and infrastructure issues.
According to a statement, a delegation of PHDCCI-Kashmir held a call on meeting with Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir wherein the administrative and infra issues were raised.
The delegation was joined by Baldev Singh Raina, former Chair Kashmir and Executive Committee Members Himayu Wani, Syed Pervaiz Qalander, Madeena Mir, Bilal Kawoosa, Er Owais Raja and Deputy Director Iqbal Fayaz Jan.
"At the onset, the delegation put on record the commendable job done by the Divisional Commissioner as revenue secretary wherein the department achieved an exemplary milestone by the digitization of Land record and addressing the key issues of the revenue department and removing the technical flaws in Land Records and the modern programme of preserving land records to make them available to every landholder of J&K."
"Threadbare discussions were held on the issues projected by the PHDCCI related to the overall development of the Kashmir region and the welfare of the business community. The meeting which lasted for almost 2-hours discussed the issues related to the Srinagar Master plan, Land usage Charges that were requested as per circle rates, revoking the suspension order of private hospitals under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, early completion of the Smart City project, Public mobility during late night hours in all routes, 24X7 helpline number with the prompt response for tourists, online App based e-taxi Services, 30-Month validity of Chemical Safety Certificate for Private educational institutes, immediate action to control the dog population, establishment of GI & Rural Marts in districts and revival of Kashmir Haat with its old charm and attraction."
As per the statement, all the EC members from PHDCCI were heard patiently and a very short time frame for the resolution of the issues was provided by Divisional Commissioner.
He further assured the PHD Chamber that all flagged issues would be looked into for their timely resolution with proper justification case to a case basis as and when submitted by PHDCCI.
He further agreed and accepted the proposal of the delegation that 24X7 helpline numbers with prompt response will be launched soon.