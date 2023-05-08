PHDCCI Kashmir discusses hospitality sector-related issues with Secy Tourism

Srinagar, May 7: PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashmir held an interactive meeting with the Secretary Tourism, Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah and Director Tourism Kashmir Raja YaqoobFarooq to discuss opportunities for the Kashmir region at the upcoming 3rd Tourism Working Group meeting of G20 summit.
As per the statement issued here, in the meeting, Secretary Tourism Dr Syed Abid, apprised the Chamber that the G20 is a great opportunity for J&K to emerge beyond boundaries.
The discussion centredaround how J&K can take advantage of the G20, which is the world’s largest international economic forum, to showcase the region’s natural beauty and promote tourism.
A P Vicky Shaw, Chair, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashmir region, said, “We are very pleased to have had this interactive meeting with the Secretary Tourism and Director Tourism Kashmir. During the meeting, the Chairman expressed full support for the Government’s initiative of organising the 3rd Tourism Working Group meeting of the G20 summit.
DrAbid, during the meeting, announced plans to utilize the latest promotional methods to attract young, emerging tourists and travellers to the region.
DrAbid said that the tourism department will devise strategies that will include leveraging the power of bloggers, vloggers, and social media to showcase the unique attractions of the area. During the discussions, the Secretary explored opportunities to promote golf tourism in the J&K region. Chair PHDCCI Kashmir A P Vicky Shaw, who was earlier President of the Professional Golfers Association of India, commended the government’s efforts to revive the golf tourism in J&K. He further suggested the revival of Gulmarg Golf Course and creating a golf circuit comprising RSGC Srinagar, Pahalgam Golf Course, and Gulmarg Golf Course.
DrAbid expressed full support for promoting golf tourism and pledged to work closely with PHDDCI Kashmir towards this goal.
While interacting with the tourism committee of PHDCCI Kashmir DrAbid Said that It is undeniable that the existence of the G20 Working Group Meeting is a great opportunity for J&K. The Chamber discussed various opportunities available to J&K, including cultural showcases and tourism presentations. They also brainstormed several ideas with Secretary and Director Tourism around marketing and promotion, and ways to leverage digital platforms to reach an international and domestic audience by adopting modern media digital strategy.
The interaction was very enlightening. The Chamber discussed ideas and strategies that we intend to explore and implement while keeping in view the spirit of G20, the statement said.