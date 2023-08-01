PHDCCI Kashmir hails LG administration for including 12 crops in HDP scheme

Srinagar, Aug 1: PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashmir congratulated Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, Principal Secretary Agriculture Production Shailendra Kumar, and CEO-MD JK Bank LTD Baldev Prakash for their remarkable decision to include 12 crops in the High Density Plantation (HDP) scheme.
A statement issued here said that a delegation led by PHDCCI Kashmir chair, A P Vicky Shaw, held a productive meeting with Shailendra Kumar, Principal Secretary of Agriculture Production and Farmer Welfare Department, to express gratitude and appreciation for the government's holistic agriculture development scheme.
The delegation further proposed the collaboration of the government in organising the Apple Festival-2023 during the harvest season, as an annual flagship event to support the agricultural community and foster national and international linkages.
During the meeting, the delegation also brought to the attention of the Principal Secretary the upcoming J&K Cold Chain Summit, which will be organised in association with the National Centre for Cold Chain Development (NCCD), to discuss necessary support for the successful execution of these two key events.
Principal Secretary issued on-spot directions to ensure the smooth organisation and conduct of these events, the statement said.
Recognising the vital role of mutual cooperation and understanding, the PHD Chamber Kashmir took the opportunity to submit suggestions on various pertinent issues. Notably, the chamber emphasised the need for the development of the Wool Industry under the Ministry of MSME GOI's Micro and Small Enterprises Cluster Development Programme (MSE CDP Scheme). Additionally, it advocated for the establishment of an Export Promotion Policy for the Agriculture Sector, recognising its potential for growth and expansion.
Furthermore, the Chamber highlighted the significance of plantation drives along the roadsides of highways and city roads, promoting a greener environment and providing economic opportunities to local communities.
The Chamber also apprised the Principal Secretary of the challenges faced by horticulture stakeholders in the successful implementation of various schemes, including limited availability of concrete posts and anti-competitive measures in apple high-density plantation, the statement said.