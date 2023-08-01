PHDCCI Kashmir hails LG administration for including 12 crops in HDP scheme

During the meeting, the delegation also brought to the attention of the Principal Secretary the upcoming J&K Cold Chain Summit, which will be organised in association with the National Centre for Cold Chain Development (NCCD), to discuss necessary support for the successful execution of these two key events.

Principal Secretary issued on-spot directions to ensure the smooth organisation and conduct of these events, the statement said.

Recognising the vital role of mutual cooperation and understanding, the PHD Chamber Kashmir took the opportunity to submit suggestions on various pertinent issues. Notably, the chamber emphasised the need for the development of the Wool Industry under the Ministry of MSME GOI's Micro and Small Enterprises Cluster Development Programme (MSE CDP Scheme). Additionally, it advocated for the establishment of an Export Promotion Policy for the Agriculture Sector, recognising its potential for growth and expansion.