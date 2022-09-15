PHDCCI Kashmir holds 3rd capacity building programme for artisans

“It was also decided to have a Joint meeting with SKUAST experts regarding the sourcing of raw material for Namda and other technical interventions from NID for Design intervention that helps in the revival of NAMDA crafts and through these interventions.”

The programme was attended by 26 artisans of Namda from various areas and craft clusters of the Srinagar District.

While applauding the role of the Handicraft Department and PHDCCI for arranging such a wonderful awareness workshop the artisans, said that they have gained and enriched a lot through the two-day programme and will adopt the techniques learnt in the packaging, designing and Marketing of their products.