PHDCCI Kashmir holds 3rd capacity building programme for artisans

Srinagar, Sep 15: The third capacity-building programme for the artisans of Namda manufacturers was held at the Conference Hall of Numaish (Kashmir Haat) Srinagar by the PHDCCI-Kashmir in collaboration with the Directorate of Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir.
As per the statement, the interaction between Director Handicrafts & Handloom Kashmir Mehmood Ahmad Shah and Namda artisans was the focal point of the programme.
“The completion of the registration process and manufacturing of Namdas prepared by the School of Designs and making the specific machines at Bagialimardan operational at Common Facility Center for Namda manufacturers were the decisions taken by Director Handicrafts during the programme.”
“It was also decided to have a Joint meeting with SKUAST experts regarding the sourcing of raw material for Namda and other technical interventions from NID for Design intervention that helps in the revival of NAMDA crafts and through these interventions.”
The programme was attended by 26 artisans of Namda from various areas and craft clusters of the Srinagar District.
While applauding the role of the Handicraft Department and PHDCCI for arranging such a wonderful awareness workshop the artisans, said that they have gained and enriched a lot through the two-day programme and will adopt the techniques learnt in the packaging, designing and Marketing of their products.