PHDCCI Kashmir holds members meeting

Srinagar, Oct 14: The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industries for the Kashmir region held a members meeting today, led by its Chairman A P Vicky Shaw.
A statement said that the meeting commenced with a heartfelt congratulations to the Chairman on his reappointment as the head of the chapter.
During the course of the meeting, the chamber members that includes Dr MY kawoosa, Syed Pervaiz Qalander, Bilal Kawoosa , Er Bilal Bhat, Shabir Abdullah, Ubair Shah, Haleem Bhat, Er Owais Raja, Mushtaq Ahmad Mir, Asim Iqbal, Deputy Director Iqbal Fayaz Jan and Special invitees Advocate Mujeeb Fazili and Faisal Simon- founder of Virgin Himalaya brand who all engaged in comprehensive discussions surrounding various issues pertaining to industry, trade, and commerce of particular concern was the growing drug menace among the youth, which the chamber members deemed as a critical issue requiring immediate attention.
As part of the meeting agenda, the members were privileged to have a special guest, Dr. Aman Hingorani, Advocate-on-Record & Mediator at the Supreme Court of India.
Dr Hingorani shared invaluable insights into commercial disputes and mediation services offered by the PHD chamber of commerce and Industry providing members with a deeper understanding of these essential resources.
Dr Hingorani also advised members on a range of commercial issues brought forth during the interactive session. His expertise and guidance proved to be instrumental in addressing the concerns raised by the members, further showcasing the PHD chamber's commitment to assisting local businesses.
The members meeting proved to be an outstanding opportunity for the chamber of commerce to foster collaboration and strengthen ties within the business community. The Chairman expressed his gratitude to the attending members for their unwavering support and participation, and he emphasized the chamber's dedication to addressing the concerns of the industry and promoting economic growth, the statement said.