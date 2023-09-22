PHDCCI Kashmir launches e-platform for issuance of Certificate of Origin for exporters

Srinagar: PHDCCI has announced the expansion of its offerings, enabling Indian exporters in Jammu and Kashmir to access Certificate of Origin (Non-Preferential) services.

A statement said that in accordance with this authorisation, the PHD Chamber of Commerce is enthusiastic to introduce a specialised platform for the electronic issuance of Certificate of Origin (eCoO-Non-Preferential).

"In view of delisting of agencies authorised to issue Certificates of Origin- (Non-Preferential) from J&K by DGFT. The PHDCCI is informing all exporters from J&K that they can avail the e-COO services from PHDCCI as PHDCCI is authorised at the National Level to issue a Certificate of Origin to exporters."

Recognising the importance of efficient and streamlined processes in international trade, the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry has taken this proactive step to provide exporters with a hassle-free experience in obtaining the Non-Preferential Certificate of Origin. With the introduction of the eCoO-Non-Preferential platform, exporters can now conveniently apply and receive the necessary certification online, saving valuable time and effort.