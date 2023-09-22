PHDCCI Kashmir launches e-platform for issuance of Certificate of Origin for exporters

Srinagar: PHDCCI has announced the expansion of its offerings, enabling Indian exporters in Jammu and Kashmir to access Certificate of Origin (Non-Preferential) services.
A statement said that in accordance with this authorisation, the PHD Chamber of Commerce is enthusiastic to introduce a specialised platform for the electronic issuance of Certificate of Origin (eCoO-Non-Preferential).
"In view of delisting of agencies authorised to issue Certificates of Origin- (Non-Preferential) from J&K by DGFT. The PHDCCI is informing all exporters from J&K that they can avail the e-COO services from PHDCCI as PHDCCI is authorised at the National Level to issue a Certificate of Origin to exporters."
Recognising the importance of efficient and streamlined processes in international trade, the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry has taken this proactive step to provide exporters with a hassle-free experience in obtaining the Non-Preferential Certificate of Origin. With the introduction of the eCoO-Non-Preferential platform, exporters can now conveniently apply and receive the necessary certification online, saving valuable time and effort.
In addition to its role in issuing the Non-Preferential Certificate of Origin, the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashmir also offers attestation and certification services for commercial documents of Export Oriented Companies. This additional service aims to further support exporters in ensuring the authenticity and reliability of their business documents, the statement said.
It said that PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industries takes pride in its ability to issue visa recommendation letters to member companies. This service facilitates the smooth movement of entrepreneurs and business professionals, enabling them to explore international opportunities with ease.
The PHDCCI Kashmir Chair, A P Vicky Shaw said that the exporters from this region can now leverage the Chamber's expertise and avail themselves of the comprehensive range of services offered. To learn more about these services or to get in touch with the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industries, exporters can reach out to phdsrinagar@phdcci.in
The PHDCCI Kashmir remains committed to serving the business community and contributing to the growth of the export sector. By embracing digitalization and offering a user-friendly e-issuance platform, the PHD Chamber aims to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of trade operations for exporters across J&K, the statement said.