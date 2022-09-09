PHDCCI Kashmir organises training programmes for artisans

Srinagar, Sep 9: A series of two-day capacity-building programmes for the artisans of Kashmir’s traditional crafts were launched by the PHDCCI-Kashmir in partnership with the Directorate of Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir.
As per the statement, the inaugural event in this series, titled “Capacity Building for the Artisans of Sozni Embroidery Work,” took place on September 8 and 9 at the Numaish (Kashmir Haat) Conference Hall in Srinagar.
The programme was attended by 42-Artisans of Sozni Embroidery Work from various areas and craft clusters of Srinagar District. The programme was inaugurated jointly by Vicky Shaw, Co-Chair PHDCCI-Kashmir, RiyazKawoosa Assistant Director (Publicity & Exhibitions).
The resource person AminaAsad, Chief Designer School of Designs highlighted topics, the importance of design in crafts, the creation of refined design for export quality, New and Innovative Design Development, and Quality Improvement.
She also showed design motifs and demonstrations of various crafts that were shown to Artisans at the Craft Museum. She emphasized to the artisans that the Design of a handicraft product should be in accordance with the tastes and preferences of customers.
While applauding the role of the Handicrafts Department and PHDCCI for arranging such a wonderful awareness workshop the Artisans, said that they have gained and enriched a lot through the two-day program and will adopt the techniques learnt in the packaging, designing and Marketing of their products.