PHDCCI Kashmir organises training programmes for artisans

As per the statement, the inaugural event in this series, titled “Capacity Building for the Artisans of Sozni Embroidery Work,” took place on September 8 and 9 at the Numaish (Kashmir Haat) Conference Hall in Srinagar.

The programme was attended by 42-Artisans of Sozni Embroidery Work from various areas and craft clusters of Srinagar District. The programme was inaugurated jointly by Vicky Shaw, Co-Chair PHDCCI-Kashmir, RiyazKawoosa Assistant Director (Publicity & Exhibitions).