PHDCCI- Kashmir team interacts with Parl Panel on Labour

Further among the issues further discussed with the Chairperson were Implementation of Handloom Reservation Act to safeguard the interests of Handloom Weaver's in UT of J&K, Keeping in view the present economic downturn we suggest for carpet sector government should provide revolving fund for the purchase of unsold carpet stock from Weaver’s, Manufacturers and Exporters, the statement reads.

It said that delegation asked for making Common Facility Center (CFC) functional at Silk / Handicraft Park Zakura though the stake holders related with silk and Handicraft Sector, Implementation of GI tagging for hand knotted carpets through MEERAS the owners of GI of Hand knotted Carpets.

The chairperson gave a patient hearing to all the issues raised in the meeting and assured the PHDCCI delegation of his support for socio economic development of J&K. The meeting was attended by Bilal Kawoosa, Mahraj Krishan Bhat ,Director Parliament D R Mohanty and Regional Director PHDCCI Iqbal Fayaz Jan.