PHDCCI Kashmir urges admin to fund CCTVs under Nirbhaya scheme

Singh impressed upon the administration for installation of a robust CCTV surveillance System under the central government-funded Nirbhaya scheme that is 100 percent funded for Union Territories through the Home Ministry.

“The surveillance system under this scheme has been implemented by various states in the country and It needs to be ensured that the system installation of CCTV Surveillance system should be integrated and implemented through experienced central PSU’s such as Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), ITI Limited, Telecommunications Consultant India Limited (TCIL), Central Electronics Limited (CEL) and Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL). The whole system of Surveillance should be operated under a central command and control centre where a specialised team of officials of J&K police will monitor the live feed round the clock,” he said.