PHDCCI Kashmir welcomes QR code-based labelling for carpets

Srinagar, Feb 11: PHD chamber of commerce and Industries (PHDCCI) Kashmir has welcomed the introduction of the Quick Response (QR) Code-based mechanism for labelling of carpets in J&K.
In a statement issued here, Baldev Singh Raina, Chair PHDCCI Kashmir said the Innovation in the Handicraft industry of J&K is much-required to promote the spirit of modern tech-driven entrepreneurship and Quick Response (QR) Code-based mechanism for labelling the carpets in the Union Territory of J&K is a great step in this direction. "PHDCCI admires the Governor Administration and the self-motivated officers of Industries and Commerce who sense new and exciting avenues for the Handicraft sector at this unprecedented time."
Baldev further stated that the pandemic has resulted in expeditious lifestyle shifts which have indeed redefined ways to do business. "Hence, this is an appropriate time to introspect business models and market our Handicraft Products in newer technology-empowered ways."
Vicky Shaw, Co-Chair PHDCCI-Kashmir said that J&K is a treasure trove of art and craft. "The UT of J&K is a paradise for those who are keen on shopping for traditional indigenous products of Kashmir. Now With the introduction of QR-based application, customers can check the details of Artists/weavers and verify the authenticity and other requisite details of carpets produced in Jammu and Kashmir. We do also expect the administration to assign enough of a budget for the promotional campaigns and marketing linkages of Kashmir Carpets nationally and internationally, as we believe that artistic endeavors rarely receive proper financial backing."