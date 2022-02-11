PHDCCI Kashmir welcomes QR code-based labelling for carpets

In a statement issued here, Baldev Singh Raina, Chair PHDCCI Kashmir said the Innovation in the Handicraft industry of J&K is much-required to promote the spirit of modern tech-driven entrepreneurship and Quick Response (QR) Code-based mechanism for labelling the carpets in the Union Territory of J&K is a great step in this direction. "PHDCCI admires the Governor Administration and the self-motivated officers of Industries and Commerce who sense new and exciting avenues for the Handicraft sector at this unprecedented time."

Baldev further stated that the pandemic has resulted in expeditious lifestyle shifts which have indeed redefined ways to do business. "Hence, this is an appropriate time to introspect business models and market our Handicraft Products in newer technology-empowered ways."