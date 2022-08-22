PHDCCI proposes measures to safeguard indigenous handicrafts

A delegation led by PHDCCI Kashmir Co-Chair, Vicky Shaw accorded a warm welcome to Mehmood Shah, the delegation was comprised of Jan Muhammad Kaul, Shahjehan Ahmad, and Iqbal Fayaz Jan Deputy Director PHDCCI-J&K.

As per the statement, Vicky Shaw said that “I warmly welcome Mehmood Shah to handle this very delicate and Very important department dealing with traditional art and craft of Jammu & Kashmir. We are confident that under his leadership the Handicraft and Handloom Department will reach its full potential."