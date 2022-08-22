PHDCCI proposes measures to safeguard indigenous handicrafts

Srinagar, Aug 22: PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industries (PHDCCI) Kashmir delegation called on Director Handicrafts and Handloom, Mehmood Shah, and discussed several measures to safeguard indigenous handicrafts of Kashmir.
A delegation led by PHDCCI Kashmir Co-Chair, Vicky Shaw accorded a warm welcome to Mehmood Shah, the delegation was comprised of Jan Muhammad Kaul, Shahjehan Ahmad, and Iqbal Fayaz Jan Deputy Director PHDCCI-J&K.
As per the statement, Vicky Shaw said that “I warmly welcome Mehmood Shah to handle this very delicate and Very important department dealing with traditional art and craft of Jammu & Kashmir. We are confident that under his leadership the Handicraft and Handloom Department will reach its full potential."
The delegation discussed the issues and future plans of action for the development of traditional art and crafts in Kashmir. The delegation was apprised by Director Handicrafts to develop and promote the marketing channels in domestic as well as the export market in an integrated manner.
Director H&H further said that the technology is making advancements at a rapid rate but at the cost of a valued tradition—the crafts industry. Although mechanization of crafts poses a challenge to safeguarding traditional crafts. Some makers see machines as a time-saving blessing since they accomplish difficult and demanding tasks with relative ease.
"These machines might give a better finesse to these products but they don’t stand out as handcrafted. This quantity has overtaken quality in this traditional industry. A need to highlight the importance of the handmade aspect is required by both the government and private sectors, in order to amplify awareness and also support the culture of making handicrafts the Handicrafts and Handloom department will rejuvenate and revive this rich traditional craft culture and heritage, although it’s an uphill task we will tackle this by working together with all stakeholders, " the statement quoting Director H&H said.