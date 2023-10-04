PHDCCI reappoints Shaw as Chairman of Kashmir Chapter

Srinagar, Oct 4: The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry has reappointed Rahul Sahai and A P Vicky Shaw as Chairman for Jammu and Kashmir regions following the successful conclusion of the 118th annual Session of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry at Vigyan Bhawan New Delhi.
A statement issued here said the decision was made by the esteemed National President of PHDCCI, Sanjeev Agarwal, who expressed his confidence in their ability to lead the Chamber and further its mission.
"A P Vicky Shaw a distinguished professional golfer and prominent figure in the hospitality and handicraft sector from Shaw`s business dynasity from J&K, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his role. With a background in the hospitality industry, Shaw has demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities and a deep understanding of the needs and challenges faced by businesses in J&K."
"Vicky Shaw has also served as the President of the Professional Golfers Association of India, further highlighting his commitment to both the business and sporting communities. His dedication and passion for the city have earned him recognition as an active Rotarian, and he has been awarded the prestigious Paul Harris Fellowship for his outstanding contributions."
Rahul Sahai is 2nd Generation CMD of the Sahai Group of Companies and the son of a veteran business leader late Ram Sahai who has more than 25 years of experience in Policy advocacy and People Management and is also heading the Transport Nagar Association of Jammu. He has been closely associated with PHDCCI for almost 30 years.
Expressing their gratitude, both Rahul Sahai and A P Vicky Shaw thanked Central Leadership Sanjeev Aggarwal for reappointing them and placing their trust in their ability to lead the Chamber. They emphasized their commitment to promoting the interests of J&K`s business community and driving economic growth in the region.
"As Chairman, Vicky Shaw and Rahul Sahai will continue to work tirelessly to foster collaboration, facilitate networking opportunities, and advocate for the needs of local businesses. Their collective vision and dedication to the PHD Chamber's mission are set to further enhance J&K`s reputation as a thriving hub for commerce and industry," the statement said.