PHDCCI reappoints Shaw as Chairman of Kashmir Chapter

A statement issued here said the decision was made by the esteemed National President of PHDCCI, Sanjeev Agarwal, who expressed his confidence in their ability to lead the Chamber and further its mission.

"A P Vicky Shaw a distinguished professional golfer and prominent figure in the hospitality and handicraft sector from Shaw`s business dynasity from J&K, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his role. With a background in the hospitality industry, Shaw has demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities and a deep understanding of the needs and challenges faced by businesses in J&K."

"Vicky Shaw has also served as the President of the Professional Golfers Association of India, further highlighting his commitment to both the business and sporting communities. His dedication and passion for the city have earned him recognition as an active Rotarian, and he has been awarded the prestigious Paul Harris Fellowship for his outstanding contributions."