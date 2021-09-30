PHDCCI seeks bailout package for business community

“It was requested that there is need for one time bailout package for economy of J&K, and declaring Kashmir as special economic zone, the delegation discussed the issues of Education sector also and it was impressed upon that there is need for overall economic and infrastructure development in education and implementation of National education Policy and various financial and banking issues of economy including OTS and NPA was discussed in threadbare.”

The chamber also highlighted that the Real Estate Sector can contribute more towards the development of UT of Jammu & Kashmir. “But it needs support from the government for making this industry grow so that it gives more job opportunities to the local people of the UT and also growth to the people involved with this sector.”

As per the statement, while welcoming the delegation from PHD Chamber led by Chair Baldev Singh Raina, the chief secretary has promised that final logical solutions will be provided to the issues raised by the delegation.

“Chief Secretary informed the delegation that J&K has gone under extreme reforms in all economic sectors and also the industries are turning into hotspots for investments. He assured the delegation that all issues raised will be addressed and he gave a patient hearing to all the suggestions submitted by the PHDCCI delegation,” it adds.