PHDCCI urges Govt to resume international flights from Srinagar

Srinagar: PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) has urged the government to resume the operation of international flights from Srinagar International Airport.

As per the statement, PHDCCI Kashmir chairman, Baldev Singh Raina said “ We are hopeful to see a succession of direct flight services, both for international and domestic travellers and also the resumption of International flights through Air Bubble arrangement which could make it increasingly attractive for international tourists.”