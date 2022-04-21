PHDCCI urges Govt to resume international flights from Srinagar

Srinagar: PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) has urged the government to resume the operation of international flights from Srinagar International Airport.
As per the statement, PHDCCI Kashmir chairman, Baldev Singh Raina said “ We are hopeful to see a succession of direct flight services, both for international and domestic travellers and also the resumption of International flights through Air Bubble arrangement which could make it increasingly attractive for international tourists.”
Baldev said that almost every day the domestic departures from Srinagar get disturbed due to long queues at CISF security gates with passengers jostling and struggling to reach their boarding gates on time.
“With the onset of the Tourist season, there has been a surge in passenger traffic and a sudden spike is being witnessed at Srinagar Airport. We also understand the security and safety of Visitors are of utmost priority and our endeavour should be to continue to not compromise on these critical aspects, but we suggest that the Airport authority needs to provide solutions to the traffic jams and hassles the travellers face while reaching the airport. “
The AAI needs to set up additional checkpoints and Body Scanners at the entry gate of the airport, the statement said.
“It is high time to ensure a state of the art infrastructure at the Srinagar International Airport under “International Hub” classification of Airport Authority of India and we also seek operation of red-eye flights to some of the domestic destinations for off-peak hours,” Baldev said.