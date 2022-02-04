Piaggio Vehicles inaugurates EV showroom in Jammu

Jammu, Feb 4: Piaggio Vehicles Private Limited today inaugurated Jammu’s first Electric Vehicle experience centre, Ansari Electrik vehicles.
In a statement issued here, the company said that the dealership was inaugurated by the Mayor of Jammu, Chander Mohan. Also present on the occasion were Khushvir Sharma, Regional head – North, Piaggio Vehicles and Irfan Ansari, Dealer Principal, Ansari Electrik Vehicles, and Syed Shujat (COO) Ansari Electrik Vehicles. This is the company’s first of its kind EV experience centre in Jammu.
“This experience centre will allow customers to access Piaggio’s entire range of electric vehicles. Piaggio had recently launched their FX range (fixed battery) of electric vehicles in both cargo and passenger segments. These new products will be available at the new Jaipur outlet.”
Speaking on the occasion, Chander Mohan- Mayor of Jammu said, “It gives me immense pleasure to be here today to inaugurate Jammu’s first of its kind EV Experience centre of Piaggio vehicles Pvt. Ltd. With the Jammu Smart City subsidy policy coming into effect it is important for providing customers with electric vehicle options for them to make the shift. The state government of Jammu is committed to supporting the electric mobility ecosystem and working on various policy-level initiatives to make the transition to EVs faster & hassle-free”.