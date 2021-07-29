Picturesque Bhadarwah hosts adventure event

The officials said the expedition is being led by the DSPE director and two officers of the Army and involves hikes to Kailash, Jaie and Kansar hills of Bhaderwah besides trekking to the mighty Ashapati glacier. "The camp aims at inculcating the spirit of adventure and develop camaraderie among the youth and rekindle their spirit to take part in physical activities after prolonged hiatus forced by the pandemic," Baba said after flagging off the ceremony.

He said the camp was also aimed at bringing adventure tourism back on track after it got badly hit over the last three years. External Relation Officer, Bhaderwah campus, Aarif Khateeb said those taking part in the camp include 180 students from the physical education department of the university besides 20 staff members.