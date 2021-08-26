PIL on Islamic Banking: HC grants one month to J&K Govt for response

The Forum also seeks direction to J&K Bank to take immediate steps for opening of Shariah compliant windows to accomplish the object of mass level participation in Shariah Banking. The petitioner submits that "majority of the citizens in Jammu and Kashmir are Muslims by faith and thus have a constitutional right to enjoy all avenues of development provided the same do not contravene the article of their faith". The petitioner has cited the Holy Quran as well as commandments of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) prohibiting interest. "It is of common knowledge that receiving and giving of interest (Riba in Quranic parlance) besides being prohibited for Muslims is widely disliked by other faiths as well," the Forum said.

"In Hinduism it is said that Brahmana and a Kshatriya shall not lend anything at interest." The Forum submits that even the United Nations has acknowledged the role of Zakat in supporting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

"The United Nations Organization set up an Millennium Development Goals in 2000 and laid down the new Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) blueprint and the successor to the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) expiring at the end of the year 2015- are composed of 17 goals and 169 targets. The said programme was renewed for another 15 years in 2015. Among other goals to achieve the sustainable development, United Nations Development programme has identified that Zakat as main factor for achieving the goal", reads the PIL.

On Mar 19, 2018, The High Court had asked Union Finance Ministry, Reserve Bank of India, Jammu and Kashmir Government and Jammu and Kashmir Bank to respond to the PIL. In July, 2018, the High Court had granted four more weeks to the Union Finance Ministry as well as Reserve Bank of India to respond to the petition. On March 26 this year the High Court had directed the government to file response to the PIL.