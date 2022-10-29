Plummeting apple prices leave farmers distraught

“All my hard work went down to drain”, said Ahmad.

Ahmad, an apple grower from south Kashmir’s Pulwama district had transported over a hundred apple cartons to Fruit Mandi Shopian, hoping to fetch him a good amount. However, they were sold at dirt-cheap prices.

Like Ahmad, the plummeting prices of apples across the wholesale markets in the country have left thousands of apple growers and traders distraught in apple-rich districts of south Kashmir.

An apple carton of Delicious variety weighing 17 to 18 Kgs is sold at Rs 400.