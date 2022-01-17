PM-Fasal Bima Yojana|Ensure timely settlement of all crop insurance claims: Navin Choudhary

Jammu, Jan 17: Principal Secretary Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department (AP&FWD), Navin Kumar Choudhary today chaired a meeting to review the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBJ) in Jammu and Kashmir.
Director Finance AP&FWD; Director Planning AP&FWD, Director Agriculture Kashmir, who is also Mission Director PMFBY in J&K and Director Agriculture Jammu, who is also Deputy Mission Director PMFBY in J&K attended the meeting in person and through virtual mode.
The meeting discussed the issues regarding the release of UT share under PMFBY during the year 2020-21 under the scheme.
Principal Secretary AP&FWD directed the officers to release the UT share immediately to ensure timely settlement of all crop insurance claims.
While highlighting the importance of the scheme, Navin Choudhary said that the scheme is meant for ensuring economic security to the farmers by insuring their crop so that they could coop up with the situations arising out of losses either as a result of crop failures or damage to their crops due to natural calamities.
He impressed upon the officers to follow all operational guidelines and procedures so that maximum farmers will get benefitted from this flagship scheme.
The meeting also discussed the status of implementation for the current Rabi crop season in the Jammu division and some areas of the Kashmir division.