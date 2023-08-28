PM Jan Dhan Yojana financial inclusion programme completes 9 years

The initiative was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his maiden Independence Day address from Red Fort in 2014. Later he launched the programme on August 28, 2014.

PMJDY has brought the unbanked into the banking system, expanded the financial architecture of India and brought financial inclusion to almost every adult.

The zero-balance Jan Dhan bank account holder is being given a debit card and guaranteed insurance of Rs 1 lakh rupees to deal with any contingency. It also entails an accident insurance coverage of Rs 2 lakhs.