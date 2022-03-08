PM Modi asks financial institutions to consider innovative financing for futuristic ideas

"Help of financial institutions in such areas will take India to new heights in Industry 4.0," the Prime Minister said.

He also stressed on the need to identify 8-10 sectors, constructions, startups, recently opened up sectors like drones, space and geo-spatial data, in which India can be among the top-3 globally and asked the financial institutions to extend credit support.

"The expansion of entrepreneurship, innovation and search for new markets among the startups will happen only when there is deep understanding of these ideas of the future among those who finance them," Modi said.

Referring to the work and investment in the health sector, the Prime Minister emphasized that in order to tackle the challenges relating to medical education, it is critical to have more and more medical institutions.