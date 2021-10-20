PM Modi committed to promote cooperative sector in J&K: MoS Verma

Jammu: Union Minister of State for Cooperation and Development of North Eastern Region, B L Verma today visited Jammu under public outreach program of the Central Government.

During his visit, the Minister chaired a meeting with senior officers of the Cooperative Department to review the functioning of the Department.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the Union Government under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi is committed to promote the Cooperative sector in Jammu and Kashmir. He said several initiatives have been already taken to strengthen and revive the Cooperative Department. The Minister appreciated Cooperative Department administration for taking several bold initiatives to uplift the working of the department.