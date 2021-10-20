PM Modi committed to promote cooperative sector in J&K: MoS Verma
Jammu: Union Minister of State for Cooperation and Development of North Eastern Region, B L Verma today visited Jammu under public outreach program of the Central Government.
During his visit, the Minister chaired a meeting with senior officers of the Cooperative Department to review the functioning of the Department.
Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the Union Government under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi is committed to promote the Cooperative sector in Jammu and Kashmir. He said several initiatives have been already taken to strengthen and revive the Cooperative Department. The Minister appreciated Cooperative Department administration for taking several bold initiatives to uplift the working of the department.
The Minister also sought suggestions from the stakeholders for the revival of defunct cooperative societies and diversification of business activities.
Earlier, Secretary, Cooperative Department, Yasha Mudgal briefed the Union MoS about the various activities and achievements of the cooperative Department. The Minister was apprised about the various sectors including tier structure of Cooperative Societies, working and modernization of cooperative Super Bazaars for the augmentation of the businesses.
She informed that 4 new Bazaars approved for Udhampur, Kathua, Ganderbal and Kupwara districts, working of 9 cooperative Banks, and having 272 branches working in all districts.
She also informed about the revenue budget 2021-22 financial year and implementation of E-Office in Administration Department and in the office of Registrar Cooperative Societies J&K.
Among others, Registrar Cooperatives Department, Shafqat Iqbal and other officers of Cooperative Department were also present on the occasion.