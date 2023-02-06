PM Modi launches 20% ethanol blended petrol in 11 states/UTs

The programme aims to reduce emissions and dependence on foreign countries. Authorities say that presently, 10 per cent ethanol is blended in petrol and it is aimed to double ethanol quantity by 2025.

PM Modi, after launching 20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol, stated that the use of ethanol has been increased in petrol from 1.5 per cent in 2014 to 10 per cent and it is now progressing to 20 per cent.