PM Modi launches Ujjwala 2.0 for providing free LPG connections

After the formal launch, the prime minister distributed free gas connections to 10 women virtually.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath handed over the documents to the women on behalf of the PM.

During Ujjwala 1.0 launched in 2016, a target was set to provide LPG connections to five crore women members of BPL households.

Subsequently, the scheme was expanded in April 2018 to include women beneficiaries from seven more categories such as SC and ST communities and forest dwellers.

Also, the target was revised to eight crore LPG connections. This was achieved in August 2019, seven months ahead of schedule, officials said.

In the Union Budget for 2021-22, provision for an additional one crore LPG connection under the scheme was announced.