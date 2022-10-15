PM Modi to inaugurate 75 Digital Banking Units including 2 of J&K Bank

Srinagar, Oct 16: As part of the country-wide dedication of 75 Digital Banking Units (DBU) to the nation in 75 districts under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, J&K Bank’s two DBUs is set to be inaugurated today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Established under the Union Government’s Digital India mission, these J&K Bank DBUs are located at Lal Chowk near Clock Tower in Srinagar district and at Chhani Rama in Jammu district. On the occasion, Union Minister of State (MoS) Education Subhas Sarkar along with Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah will be the guests-of-honour at the Bank’s Srinagar DBU, while as, Union Minister of State (MoS) Health & Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar and Member of Parliament from Jammu Jugal Kishore Sharma shall be the guests-of-honour at the Bank’s DBU at Chhanni Rama in Jammu.
Commenting on the occasion, Bank’s MD & CEO Baldev Prakash said, “We feel greatly honoured to be part of the inaugural event wherein His Excellency Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji will dedicate 75 Digital Banking Units (DBU) with his August hands simultaneously in 75 Districts across the country, which includes our two DBU’s in Jammu and Kashmir divisions of the UT.”
“And as a premier financial institution of J&K UT, we remain committed to implementing the Central Government’s mission of Digital India to ensure that easily accessible financial services are delivered to all the people digitally across our operational geographies through upgraded and updated online banking infrastructure”, he added.
Notably, the DBUs shall provide banking products and services to customers in Self Service Zone and Digital Assistance Zone in an efficient, paperless, secured and connected environment. The DBUs shall also work for financial inclusion and digital banking literacy in the concerned district while remaining open 24x7 with almost all banking services being made available in self-service mode around the year.