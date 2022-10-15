PM Modi to inaugurate 75 Digital Banking Units including 2 of J&K Bank

Srinagar, Oct 16: As part of the country-wide dedication of 75 Digital Banking Units (DBU) to the nation in 75 districts under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, J&K Bank’s two DBUs is set to be inaugurated today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Established under the Union Government’s Digital India mission, these J&K Bank DBUs are located at Lal Chowk near Clock Tower in Srinagar district and at Chhani Rama in Jammu district. On the occasion, Union Minister of State (MoS) Education Subhas Sarkar along with Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah will be the guests-of-honour at the Bank’s Srinagar DBU, while as, Union Minister of State (MoS) Health & Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar and Member of Parliament from Jammu Jugal Kishore Sharma shall be the guests-of-honour at the Bank’s DBU at Chhanni Rama in Jammu.