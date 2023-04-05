PM Narendra Modi marks 7 years of Stand Up India

The official handle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Wednesday, "Today we mark #7YearsofStandUpIndia and acknowledge the role this initiative has played in empowering the SC/ ST communities and ensuring women empowerment. It has also boosted the spirit of enterprise our people are blessed with." Stand Up India Scheme was launched on April 5, 2016, to promote entrepreneurship at the grass-roots level focusing on economic empowerment and job creation. The scheme is up to the year 2025.

It facilitates bank loans between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 100 lakh to at least one Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe borrower and at least one woman borrower per bank branch of Scheduled Commercial Banks. Loans under the scheme are available for only green field projects, meaning first-time venture of the beneficiary.