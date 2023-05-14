PM Narendra Modi says meeting with Walmart CEO was fruitful

Prior to this on Friday, Walmart Inc on its official Twitter handle said, “Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for a great conversation. We are working toward exporting $10B (USD 10 billion) per year from India by 2027 and are committed to strengthening logistics, skill development & supply chains to make India a global export leader in toys, seafood & other goods.”

Walmart President and CEO Doug McMillon McMillon reinforced the company’s continued commitment to building an ecosystem of suppliers and partners in India, including small and medium enterprises, to meet the company’s goal of sourcing USD 10 billion of India-made goods each year by 2027, according to a statement from the company.