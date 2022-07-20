PM National Apprenticeship Mela held

Poonch, July 20: The Prime Minister’s National Apprenticeship Mela 2022 was today hosted here at Government ITI Poonch witnessing the participation of hundreds of unemployed youth, owners of business establishments and Industrial units from across the district.
They also got themselves registered on the National Apprenticeship Portal (NAPS). The Principal Secretary of Skill Development and Director of Skill Development J&K interacted with the participants through video conferencing.
Er. Talat Mehmood Khan, Superintendent ITI Poonch; Gurmukh Singh, Assistant Director RDSDE Jammu; Muzamil Zaman, Project Manager DIC Poonch; Simranjeet Singh, Coordinator PMNAM, staff members and the trainees of the institution were also present on the occasion.
The Registration process will continue today onwards at Government ITI Poonch, Mendhar and Surankote.
Interested candidates/Establishments can approach the registration centres on all working days to avail the benefits of PM National Apprenticeship Scheme.