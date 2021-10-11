PM to launch Gati Shakti master plan on Oct 13

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil on October 13 PM GatiShakti - National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity to economic zones, a digital platform which will bring 16 ministries including rail and roadways together for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects, a top government official said on Monday.

The official said the 16 ministries/departments have put all these projects in GIS mode, which are to be completed by 2024-25, at the platform.

The platform will provide high resolution satellite images, infrastructure, utilities, administrative boundaries, land and logistics.

“Gati Shakti will be a National Infrastructure Master Plan for our country which will lay the foundation of holistic infrastructure. Right now, there is no coordination between our means of transport. Gati Shakti will break the silos and will remove all these obstacles,” the official added.