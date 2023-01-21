PMEGP Expo 2023 begins at Jammu

Jammu, Jan 21: Member Khadi Village Industries Commission, North Zone, Nagendra Raghuvanshi today inaugurated the UT Level exhibition, PMEGP Expo-2023, here at Jammu Haat.
The event is being participated by artisans and craftsmen from Jammu and Kashmir and other states with a varied range of unique and indigenous products of their respective regions.
During the inaugural session, a short film highlighting the success stories and benefits of the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme was screened. Under the scheme, beneficiaries can avail of loans for setting up their business enterprise with a subsidy of upto 35 percent on the loan amount.
Addressing the visitors and artisans at the inaugural ceremony, Nagendra Raghuvanshi said that the government is working under a well-knit strategy to facilitate traditional crafts and trades by providing employment generation opportunities besides financial support and marketing to the artisans. It is vital that we support our skilled craftsmen to ensure that we become an Atmanirbhar nation, he maintained.