PMFME Scheme awareness camp held in Srinagar

Srinagar, Feb 10: The Area Marketing Office, Horticulture Planning & Marketing, Parimpora today conducted an awareness camp on the Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme in Nowgam, Srinagar.

A statement issued here said that the camp educated locals, PRIs, bakery unit holders, unemployed youth and farmers on the central scheme which aims to provide financial, technical and marketing support to existing micro food processing units as well as help set up new ones.

Experts from allied departments elaborated on relevant schemes in the horticulture sector. Marketing Inspector Shabir Mufti highlighted the need to integrate existing unorganized microfood processing units into the formal supply chain.

The PMFME scheme launched by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries seeks to accomplish this goal and empower around 2 lakh such units across India.

Participants were informed about the scheme’s provisions including a 35% credit-linked subsidy up to Rs 10 lakh per unit and a 3% interest subvention. Unemployed youth were especially urged to set up micro units and benefit from the scheme.

The District Resource Person requested aspiring applicants to approach him for assistance in documentation, DPR preparation and follow-up with banks. On-spot help was also provided to beneficiaries for registration.

The Srinagar administration plans to conduct more such camps to spread awareness about the PMFME scheme and help locals leverage its benefits. Integrating micro-food enterprises into the formal economy is key to realizing the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the statement said.