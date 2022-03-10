PNB felicitates war widows

Srinagar: On the commemoration of women’s day, Punjab National Bank in coordination with ZilaSainik Welfare Board (ZSWB), Kashmir organised a felicitation program in which war- widows from different areas of Kashmir participated.

As per the statement issued here, Neeraj Kumar Anand, Circle Head along with Gopal Krishan, Dy. Circle Head of Punjab National Bank, Srinagar Circle presented various mementoes to participants in recognition of their unparalleled valour.