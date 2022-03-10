PNB felicitates war widows

Srinagar: On the commemoration of women’s day, Punjab National Bank in coordination with ZilaSainik Welfare Board (ZSWB), Kashmir organised a felicitation program in which war- widows from different areas of Kashmir participated.
As per the statement issued here, Neeraj Kumar Anand, Circle Head along with Gopal Krishan, Dy. Circle Head of Punjab National Bank, Srinagar Circle presented various mementoes to participants in recognition of their unparalleled valour.
Speaking on the occasion, Circle Head paid glowing tributes to the sacrifices of martyrs who have displayed exemplary courage to protect the dignity of the nation and at the same time appreciated the indomitable courage and brevity of participants (war–widows).
Team of ZilaSainik Welfare office, Srinagar have appreciated the CSR activity organised by Punjab National Bank to reach out to the most dignified class of women on the occasion of International women’s day.