PNB MetLife launches insurance awareness drive in J&K

A statement said that in line with IRDAI’s State Insurance Plan to improve awareness and understanding of insurance among rural and semi-urban areas, PNB MetLife’s awareness drive has so far reached 180 areas in Srinagar, Jammu, Budgam, Shimla, Mandi, and Dharamshala.

Leveraging tools such as road shows, bima rath camps and nukkad natak, the insurer has been educating communities about the importance of financial protection and the benefits insurance can offer in helping people to live life confidently and achieve their long-term financial goals.