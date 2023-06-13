PNB MetLife launches insurance awareness drive in J&K

Jammu, June 13: PNB MetLife, one of India’s leading life insurers, has launched an initiative to grow insurance awareness in Jammu and Kashmir.
A statement said that in line with IRDAI’s State Insurance Plan to improve awareness and understanding of insurance among rural and semi-urban areas, PNB MetLife’s awareness drive has so far reached 180 areas in Srinagar, Jammu, Budgam, Shimla, Mandi, and Dharamshala.
Leveraging tools such as road shows, bima rath camps and nukkad natak, the insurer has been educating communities about the importance of financial protection and the benefits insurance can offer in helping people to live life confidently and achieve their long-term financial goals.
Commenting on the initiative, Ashish Kumar Srivastava, MD and CEO, PNB MetLife, said, “I strongly believe that the IRDAI-initiated awareness drive is a crucial step towards improving financial literacy and promoting financial inclusion, contributing to the nation's financial growth and development. We, at PNB MetLife, are committed to working as an industry to bridge the financial protection gap in India and empowering the people of Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh to build a more confident future.”