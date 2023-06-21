‘PNB MetLife remains preferred insurance brand for J&K customers’

Srinagar: PNB MetLife, one of India’s leading life insurance companies, recently announced that it remains the preferred life insurance brand for customers in Jammu and Kashmir.

A statement said that PNB Metlife combines the credibility of PNB – one of India’s oldest and leading nationalized banks and the financial strength of MetLife Inc – a 155-year-old global insurance provider. With over two decades of experience in India, PNB MetLife is a trusted brand that holds a strong presence across J&K through diverse distribution channels.

The company has 4 branches in the UT and serves over 2.52 lakh customers. The company sees J&K as one of its high-growth markets, revealed Sameer Bansal, Chief Distribution Officer at PNB MetLife, in his recent visit here, the statement said.