Polaris Inc felicitates Ufair Ajaz at Global Dealers Summit

Srinagar, Aug 1: At the Polaris Global Dealers Summit, Ufair Ajaz, the Vice President of Kashmir Motors, was honoured with the award for Dealer of the Year India by Vice President EMEA Rene Base and Lalit Sharma, Country Manager/ MD - Polaris India, for his innovative strides in promoting the socio-economic development of communities in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
A statement issued here said that his efforts have resulted in benefits for over 400 households and have simultaneously ushered in a vibrant era of tourism for the region, earning him the recognition of top auto powersports giant, Polaris Inc.
"Ufair Ajaz from Kashmir Motors, a leading dealer of Polaris All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) in India, presents a new paradigm of entrepreneurship and community service. His brainchild, a successful Polaris ATV rental adventure business, goes beyond the conventional profitable venture. It narrates an impressive tale of transformation and upliftment of the local society, resulting in the sustainable development of the region."
"It was not just a business strategy for Ajaz, but a vision to develop new areas alongside the locals, empowering them in the process. This approach has led to significant growth in tourism, contributing to Kashmir's development on the international tourism map. The considerable influx of tourism has also been possible due to the Government of India's determined efforts to implement tourism-friendly policies in Jammu and Kashmir. This action aimed at creating opportunities for the locals, particularly the youth, to grow and thrive," the statement said.
Pleasantly acknowledging these developmental strides, Ajaz stated, "Today, on a global level, people are talking about Kashmir tourism at Nashville and new places. Kashmir is now the Polaris Off-Road Vehicle adventure capital for tourists, opening up chances of self-employment." He expressed his gratitude to his team at Polaris India and Kashmir Motors, without whose support, he said, this success would have been impossible.