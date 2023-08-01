Polaris Inc felicitates Ufair Ajaz at Global Dealers Summit

"It was not just a business strategy for Ajaz, but a vision to develop new areas alongside the locals, empowering them in the process. This approach has led to significant growth in tourism, contributing to Kashmir's development on the international tourism map. The considerable influx of tourism has also been possible due to the Government of India's determined efforts to implement tourism-friendly policies in Jammu and Kashmir. This action aimed at creating opportunities for the locals, particularly the youth, to grow and thrive," the statement said.

Pleasantly acknowledging these developmental strides, Ajaz stated, "Today, on a global level, people are talking about Kashmir tourism at Nashville and new places. Kashmir is now the Polaris Off-Road Vehicle adventure capital for tourists, opening up chances of self-employment." He expressed his gratitude to his team at Polaris India and Kashmir Motors, without whose support, he said, this success would have been impossible.