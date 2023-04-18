Police suspect ‘tax evasion’ after recovery of over Rs 9 lakh cash in Ramban

Ramban, Apr 18: Dhrankund police recovered cash worth nine lakh thirty-five thousand from a car.
Police sources said a Police team of Police Station Dharamkund led by PSI Vinod Kumar Saini during Naka checking intercepted an Alto car bearing registration number JK19-5854 which was coming from Ramban towards Dharamkund driven by Shabir Ahmed resident of Bohardar Neel Ramsu for checking.
During checking, one person namely Tariq Ahmed Ahmed resident of Nadika, Tehsil Khari, Ramban who was sitting in the car was carrying one blue and grey colored bag which was checked by the police party. During checking, they found 1870 notes of 500 denomination total amounting to Rs 9,35,000.
During questioning, he disclosed that he is working with a contractor and failed to justify the possession of such a huge amount of cash.
Police said the whole cash was seized on the spot by the police party and since the matter pertains to be of tax evasion, information has been shared with Income Tax Department for further necessary action under the law.