Police suspect ‘tax evasion’ after recovery of over Rs 9 lakh cash in Ramban

Police sources said a Police team of Police Station Dharamkund led by PSI Vinod Kumar Saini during Naka checking intercepted an Alto car bearing registration number JK19-5854 which was coming from Ramban towards Dharamkund driven by Shabir Ahmed resident of Bohardar Neel Ramsu for checking.

During checking, one person namely Tariq Ahmed Ahmed resident of Nadika, Tehsil Khari, Ramban who was sitting in the car was carrying one blue and grey colored bag which was checked by the police party. During checking, they found 1870 notes of 500 denomination total amounting to Rs 9,35,000.